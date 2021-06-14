Hot hot heat!

Advertisement

Feeling that summer heat!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Prepare to feel that summer heat!

On Monday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 with clear sunn skies.

This activity will continue pretty much all throughout the week with very little change.

On Tuesday, we are looking at a high of 101 degrees with lows in the upper 70s.

Things will drop in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday but not by much.

Then on Friday and Saturday, we’re back in the hundreds.

Hopefully your Father’s Day plans include a pool or a beach because it’s going to be 103 degrees!

Remember to take breaks if you are working in the heat and drink plenty of water!

