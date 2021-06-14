Advertisement

KGNS News celebrating Dad with a giveaway!

Celebrate Dad
Celebrate Dad(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With Father’s Day taking place this Sunday, June 20th, KGNS News Today and Telemundo En Tu Casa are giving our viewers the chance to win something for dad!

Starting on Monday, June 14 , viewers can head on over to our website and click submit photos.

Once they are there, they can click on the celebrating dad icon to submit a photo of them and their father.

One lucky winner will have a chance to be entered into a drawing to win some free gifts just for their dad on their big day.

We will announce the winners this Friday morning. Good luck to you!

