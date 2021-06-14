Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating the city’s fifth homicide of the year that happened in front of an adult business at Laredo city limits.

The incident happened early Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m. in front of Aladdin’s Boutique located at Uniroyal and Regional Drive.

Authorities did confirm that there was a shooting that resulted in the death of a man in his mid-20s.

Police are still investigating the scene and they are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

