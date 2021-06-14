LISD opens Cecilia Moreno Aquatics Pool to employees

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -LISD employees who are looking to cool off from the summer heat can take a dip for free!

Starting on Monday, until Aug. 5, the Laredo Independent School District will open its Cecilia Moreno Aquatics Swimming pool.

All LISD team members are invited to enjoy the summer months while gaining the benefits of swimming to maintain their wellness program.

The pool is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. all you need to do is show your LISD employee ID.

For more information, you can call 956-273-1218.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.