Advertisement

LISD opens Cecilia Moreno Aquatics Pool to employees

File photo: Cecilia Moreno Aquatics Swimming Pool
File photo: Cecilia Moreno Aquatics Swimming Pool(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -LISD employees who are looking to cool off from the summer heat can take a dip for free!

Starting on Monday, until Aug. 5, the Laredo Independent School District will open its Cecilia Moreno Aquatics Swimming pool.

All LISD team members are invited to enjoy the summer months while gaining the benefits of swimming to maintain their wellness program.

The pool is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. all you need to do is show your LISD employee ID.

For more information, you can call 956-273-1218.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
One-year-old child dies by drowning
Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover

Latest News

38th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Nominate a Texan for the Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Police searching for man involved in shooting
LPD searching for man believed to be tied to Monday morning shooting
UISD superintendent search
UISD to hold board meeting on Tuesday
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt
Texas A&M International University
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt