LPD searching for man believed to be tied to Monday morning shooting

Police searching for man involved in shooting
Police searching for man involved in shooting(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that happened at Laredo City Limits.

Laredo Police are searching for 25-year-old Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez Ruiz.

He is roughly five feet, seven inches, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has black hairs and tattoos on both arms.

The incident happened on Monday, June 14th at around 1:25 a.m. at an adult business located at 13500 Regional Dr.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

