Man accused of stealing money via Cash-App

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he attempted to electronically transfer $200 from someone else’s account.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Raul Rios for theft of property.

The incident happened on June 3 when officers were called out to Pla-Mor for a credit card abuse case.

The victim stated that the day before she had lost her purse near the bar area and noticed that two electronic transactions were made through Cash-App.

After reviewing the surveillance footage, officers were able to identify Rios as the man who stole the wallet from the bar area.

