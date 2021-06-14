Advertisement

Man injured in Sunday morning rollover

Officials say a man in his 40s was in critical condition
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after a rollover accident over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 2 a.m. at the 3600 block of E Del Mar, which is right in front of Alexander High School.

Laredo Fire crews arrived at the scene and found a man in his 40s.

He was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital.

