Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Officials say a man in his 40s was in critical condition
Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is in critical condition after a rollover accident over the weekend.
The incident happened on Sunday at around 2 a.m. at the 3600 block of E Del Mar, which is right in front of Alexander High School.
Laredo Fire crews arrived at the scene and found a man in his 40s.
He was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital.
