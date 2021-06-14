Nominate a Texan for the Governor’s Volunteer Awards

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The OneStar Foundation is now accepting nominations for the 38th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

The awards shine a spotlight on inspiring stories and offers statewide recognition to the diverse ways Texans are giving back with their time and talents.

Chris Bugbee, CEO for OneStar was on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

He tells us who can be nominated.

”You can nominate your children, your family, your neighbor, your company, your boss. Anyone in your life that you just recognize, hey, they really are stepping up and making a difference and I think their story would inspire others to serve, that’s who we’re looking for.”

To nominate someone, you can visit onestarfoundation.org.

