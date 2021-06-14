One-year-old child dies by drowning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A one and half-year-old child is dead after a drowning incident.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to a call on Saturday evening of a reported child drowning at the 300 block of Lugo.

Upon arrival, Laredo Police were on the scene tending to the boy in critical condition.

He was taken to Laredo Medical Center where he later died.

The child was identified as Isaac Armendarez.

His death is now under investigation by the Laredo Police Department.

No word on if anyone will face charges.

