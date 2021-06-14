Advertisement

One-year-old child dies by drowning

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A one and half-year-old child is dead after a drowning incident.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to a call on Saturday evening of a reported child drowning at the 300 block of Lugo.

Upon arrival, Laredo Police were on the scene tending to the boy in critical condition.

He was taken to Laredo Medical Center where he later died.

The child was identified as Isaac Armendarez.

His death is now under investigation by the Laredo Police Department.

No word on if anyone will face charges.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover

Latest News

38th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Nominate a Texan for the Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Police searching for man involved in shooting
LPD searching for man believed to be tied to Monday morning shooting
UISD superintendent search
UISD to hold board meeting on Tuesday
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt
Texas A&M International University
Fresh Start Initiative erases millions of dollars of student debt