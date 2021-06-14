Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
One-year-old child dies by drowning
Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
Bridget Aileen Garcia (Age 34)
Woman accused of stealing cosmetics from H-E-B
Loop 20 accident
Identities revealed from Loop 20 accident
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover

Latest News

A 2-mile radius of the Chemtool plant in Rockton is under a mandatory, full-scale evacuation.
Massive chemical plant fire causes evacuations in Illinois
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden says Putin a ‘worthy adversary’
Biden tells NATO allies, "America is there," as the allies tackle topics from cybersecurity to...
Biden at NATO: Russia, China and reassuring allies
Weston Schaefer's organs has helped at least 37 children.
1-year-old organ donor saves dozens of children’s lives
38th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards
Nominate a Texan for the Governor’s Volunteer Awards