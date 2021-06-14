UISD to hold board meeting on Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The United Independent School District board will meet on Tuesday to discuss who will replace the position left vacant by the district’s newly appointed superintendent.

Before David Gonzalez was chosen to replace Bobby Santos, he was the district’s associate superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

Board members will meet to discuss who will be appointed to that position.

They will also discuss the possible relocation of the distribution food production center and the demolition of the natatorium building located on Linden Wood Drive.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the UISD boardroom.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.