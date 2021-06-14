Woman accused of striking man with a brick

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) -A woman is facing aggravated assault charges after an altercation with a man escalated.

Laredo Police arrested 40-year-old Yoandra Perez Gonzalez in the case.

The incident happened on June 10 when officers were called out to a disturbance at the 5400 block of Nevera Loop.

When officers arrived, a man stated that a Gonzalez had broken the windshield of his corvette after a heated dispute.

The victim tried to prevent further damage to his car which is when Gonzalez assaulted the victim by striking him with a brick.

Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.