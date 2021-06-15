Agents find undocumented immigrants inside U-Haul truck

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where people were being transported in a U-Haul truck.

Agents noticed that a driver was attempting to go around the checkpoint and made its way back onto the highway several miles north of the checkpoint.

Border Patrol initiated a traffic stop where agents found 27 undocumented immigrants enclosed inside the rear cargo area.

During the time of the discovery, the temperature inside the truck was recorded at over 100 degres.

Fortunately, all of the individuals were found to be in good health and were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.