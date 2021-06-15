Advertisement

Agents seize loaded handgun during smuggling attempt

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents encountered a loaded handgun during a failed human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 7 p.m. when Encinal Police conducted a traffic stop on Main Street.

During questioning, agents determined that six passengers were undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Agents searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

The driver, a United States Citizen was arrested, and the undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

