Agents seize loaded handgun during smuggling attempt
Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents encountered a loaded handgun during a failed human smuggling attempt.
The incident happened on Sunday at around 7 p.m. when Encinal Police conducted a traffic stop on Main Street.
During questioning, agents determined that six passengers were undocumented immigrants from Mexico.
Agents searched the vehicle and found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.
The driver, a United States Citizen was arrested, and the undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.
