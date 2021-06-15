Advertisement

Drug smuggling attempt ends in crash

Agents foil drug smuggling attempt
Agents foil drug smuggling attempt(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a dangerous drug smuggling attempt that ended in a car crash.

The incident happened on June 12 when agents received word that a suspicious gray pickup truck was leaving Justo Penn Street in west Laredo.

Agents were able to locate the vehicle near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Island Street after it had collided with a blue Sedan.

The passengers of the gray truck got out and fled the area and the driver of the Sedan did not require medical attention.

When agents searched the bed of the pick-up, they found two passengers inside the compartment, and five bundles of marijuana.

The drugs had an estimated weight of 416 pounds with a street value of $332 thousand dollars.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
generic
One-year-old child dies by drowning
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Police searching for man involved in shooting
Laredo Police investigating city’s fifth homicide of 2021

Latest News

Child sex offender turned over to Zapata County Sheriff's Office
Child sex offender turned over to Zapata County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff's office searching for man wanted for sexual assault
Last chance to file your taxes!
(Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Two U.S. Soldiers charged with human smuggling
LPD: Accident reported