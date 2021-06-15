Drug smuggling attempt ends in crash

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a dangerous drug smuggling attempt that ended in a car crash.

The incident happened on June 12 when agents received word that a suspicious gray pickup truck was leaving Justo Penn Street in west Laredo.

Agents were able to locate the vehicle near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Island Street after it had collided with a blue Sedan.

The passengers of the gray truck got out and fled the area and the driver of the Sedan did not require medical attention.

When agents searched the bed of the pick-up, they found two passengers inside the compartment, and five bundles of marijuana.

The drugs had an estimated weight of 416 pounds with a street value of $332 thousand dollars.

