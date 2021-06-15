ERCOT asks Texans to limit electricty usage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents in Texas are being asked to limit their electricity use amid power outages in the state.

On Monday, officials with ERCOT urged residents to set thermostats higher, turn off lights, and avoid using larger appliances until Friday.

This comes as the state deals with soaring temperatures and mechanical problems at power plants.

A senior official with ERCOT says it’s not clear why there are so many unplanned outages.

But the outages are expected to decrease throughout the week.

ERCOT says an investigation on these outages is underway.

