LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A cloud of black smoke is seen coming from a north Laredo laundromat.

The Laredo Fire Department is reporting a fire at the Wishy-Washy located at 9314 Mines Road.

Video shows a fire coming from the outside where the AC unit is located.

Officials are currently working to extinguish the fire and assess the damages.

