Former BP agent accused of murder attends evidence hearing

By Alex Cano
Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ronald Anthony Burgos, the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing Grizelda Hernandez and their baby son Dominic Alexander Hernandez appeared in court on Tuesday.

Several officers were there as well being questioned about the interrogations Burgos underwent back in April 2018.

At the beginning of the hearing, Burgos’ lawyers asked officers about the recordings, specifically about the times of the interviews and the protocol used when conducting interviews.

The next step after this hearing is jury selection which has been scheduled for January of next year.

