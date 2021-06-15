LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s not just the heat of the moment, but the heat of the season as we inch closer to summer!

On Tuesday, we will start out warm and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

Not much is going to change from here on out.

It’s going to feel like the movie Groundhog Day because we are going to see nothing but triple digits from here on out.

On Wednesday expect another hot and sunny day in the hundreds, as well as Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday we will increase to a high of 103 and 105 for Father’s Day.

Hopefully, you can take dad to the beach or pool because it’s going to be hot one!

Then on Monday, expect a high of 107 degrees.

