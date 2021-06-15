Advertisement

Heat of the moment

Nonstop heat
Nonstop heat(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s not just the heat of the moment, but the heat of the season as we inch closer to summer!

On Tuesday, we will start out warm and humid in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

Not much is going to change from here on out.

It’s going to feel like the movie Groundhog Day because we are going to see nothing but triple digits from here on out.

On Wednesday expect another hot and sunny day in the hundreds, as well as Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday we will increase to a high of 103 and 105 for Father’s Day.

Hopefully, you can take dad to the beach or pool because it’s going to be hot one!

Then on Monday, expect a high of 107 degrees.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
generic
One-year-old child dies by drowning
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Police searching for man involved in shooting
Laredo Police investigating city’s fifth homicide of 2021

Latest News

Feeling that summer heat!
Hot hot heat!
Friday forecast
The heat goes on
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hot and humid days ahead
Hot hot heat!