Laredo Fire Department takes part in water rescue training

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Laredo Fire officials are getting ready for the summer, by taking part in a life-saving training.

With many people returning to the pools this summer, the Laredo Fire Department is preparing for the season by undergoing a drowning training.

The EMS Training Division at the Laredo Fire Department is learning how to save a life from someone who may be drowning.

Whether it may be in a public pool, private pool or lake, fire officials are learning what to do to save someone from drowning.

Fire officials say the best way to prevent drowning deaths is to have an adult present and if possible, have a certified lifeguard on duty and or someone who knows how to swim.

If you encounter an emergency situation, immediately call 911 for assistance.

