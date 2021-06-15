Advertisement

Laredo PONY World Series returns after year-long hiatus

By Ashley Soriano
Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The PONY World Series is returning to Laredo this summer after a year-long hiatus and some funds are coming their way.

The Webb County Commissioners Court approved a county sponsorship today of $30,000 to Laredo PONY, or Protect Our Nation’s Youth.

It’s a nonprofit that formed in 2010 as a youth baseball and softball organization.

This year’s PONY World Series will feature baseball teams from Taiwan, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the U.S. and it will host a team from Laredo.

Two world series events will take place, the Bronco 12 and under and the Palomino 18 and under from July 29th to August 2nd at Uni-Trade Stadium and the Benavides Sports Complex.

”In 2019, we had seven major league baseball teams, and they signed their number one pitcher on the spot at Uni-Trade Stadium, so it makes an impact,” said Richard Rosas. “There’s an opportunity for our kids, and that’s what we’re here for, just to give an opportunity. That’s what we can do.”

The organization has also partnered with the Laredo Cancer Society to raise funds and awareness for cancer treatments.

