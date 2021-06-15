Advertisement

Last chance to file your 2020 tax return!

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The IRS is reminding Texas taxpayers that the deadline to file their 2020 federal income tax return is today!

Earlier this year, the IRS announced that the victims of the winter storm in states such as Texas, Oklahoma, and most of Louisiana have until June 15 to file without any penalties.

Now individuals who need additional time to file beyond today can request an extension until Oct. 15.

An extension gives taxpayers until Oct. 15 to file but does not grant an extension of time to pay taxes due.

For more information on the deadlines and how you can go about requesting an extension you can visit IRS.gov.

