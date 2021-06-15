Local softball coach memorialized after passing away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A father, a husband, a softball coach, and an officer who served our country... Jose Antonio Santana passed away from complications due to COVID-19, but the community continues to honor his memory.

”He was a family man. Aside from being a great coach, he was an excellent father.”

Santana’s wife Marcella wants the community to know that about her husband and that he loved his family.

“A man, a husband that loved his daughter very, very much.”

Monday night, parents and members of the Laredo Gateway Girls softball league held a memorial to remember his contributions to the community and to present a plaque to his family.

The 45-year-old also coached baseball and was a 12 year Customs and Border Protection officer, prior to that an officer with the Laredo Police Department.

Loving is one word friends and family use to describe Santana.

”A very passionate, very loving coach,” said Hector Mejia, a fellow softball coach. “He will be remembered as one of the coaches who really cared and gave his time. He loved the sport. That’s how I will remember him.”

Santana also coached his daughter Melania and the Dazzling Dolls.

”He was teaching me how to bat, how to hold the glove. I liked when we took photos together. I really liked it.”

”Be as family-oriented as you can, love your kids, spend time with them,” said Marcella. “Life is too short. My marriage was short lived, but I have great memories. She has great memories. We were loved by him. I know he continues to watch over us.”

Marcella Santana reminds everyone to be kind to one another and to live life to the fullest.

