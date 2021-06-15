Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man wanted for sexual abuse of a child is arrested by federal agents.

Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr. surrendered at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge after CBP officers ran a biometric verification check.

Records revealed Tienda was wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 for a report that was made by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. of 2020.

Tienda was turned over to authorities in Zapata and is now being held at the Zapata County Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office says thanks to the work of federal law enforcement they were able to bring Tienda to justice without incident.

