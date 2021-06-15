Martin High School to hold film and photography class

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is giving future Spielbergs the chance to learn the basics of moviemaking!

On Tuesday, June 15, and Wednesday, June 16, Martin High School will be hosting its Photography and film Camp for current and incoming ninth-graders at Martin or Cantu Early College.

That camp will get underway take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The classes will be conducted by guest instructors from the community.

Lunch and equipment will be provided for students who attend.

