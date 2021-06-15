Advertisement

Martin High School to hold film and photography class

File photo: Martin High School
File photo: Martin High School(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is giving future Spielbergs the chance to learn the basics of moviemaking!

On Tuesday, June 15, and Wednesday, June 16, Martin High School will be hosting its Photography and film Camp for current and incoming ninth-graders at Martin or Cantu Early College.

That camp will get underway take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The classes will be conducted by guest instructors from the community.

Lunch and equipment will be provided for students who attend.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
generic
One-year-old child dies by drowning
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Police searching for man involved in shooting
Laredo Police investigating city’s fifth homicide of 2021

Latest News

Child sex offender turned over to Zapata County Sheriff's Office
Child sex offender turned over to Zapata County Sheriff's Office
Sheriff's office searching for man wanted for sexual assault
Last chance to file your taxes!
(Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Two U.S. Soldiers charged with human smuggling
LPD: Accident reported