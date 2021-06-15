New plasma regulations for non-immigrant visa holders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Effective immediately, B1 and B2 non-immigrant visa holders cannot give plasma in exchange for money.

If they do, it will be considered a violation of their visa.

Crossing the border for this purpose will no longer be permitted.

This latest announcement comes from Customs and Border Protection officials who explain that selling plasma is considered labor-for-hire.

This does not affect their ability to receive medical treatment in the U.S. or donate blood, tissue, or organs without receiving money in return.

