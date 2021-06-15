Second arrest made in connection to Austin Shooting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Police say they have made a second arrest in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Austin Police say a 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday at a high school in Harker Heights.

He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin Police announced a prior arrest Saturday, hours after the early-morning shooting.

The interim police chief has said investigators believe the violence started as a dispute between two parties.

