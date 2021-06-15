Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for sexual assault of a child
Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for assaulting a child.
Juan Chapol-Mil, 29 is wanted for two counts of sexual assault of a child.
His last known address is 1900 Edward.
Any information on his whereabouts can be reported to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at 956-415-2878.
You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to a thousand dollars.
