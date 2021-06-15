Advertisement

South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute want an emergency order to stop their planned electrocutions.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair.

Attorneys for both men argue South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs. They also argued that electrocuting them violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon is scheduled to be electrocuted on Friday and Owens a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating incident at Aladdin's Boutique
Laredo Police investigating homicide outside adult business
generic
One-year-old child dies by drowning
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Man injured in Sunday morning rollover
Police searching for man involved in shooting
Laredo Police investigating city’s fifth homicide of 2021

Latest News

A federal judge in Louisiana has ordered an end to the Biden administration's suspension of new...
Federal judge blocks Biden’s pause on new oil, gas leases
Kent Womack, the 55-year-old nursing home owner, was arrested. He is charged with cruelty to...
Nursing home owner charged with cruelty over residents’ living conditions
The nursing home owner was arrested and charged with cruelty to persons over the age of 65....
Sheriff: Nursing home residents left in care of one staff member in temperatures over 90 degrees
ERCOT
Former ERCOT exec speaks out amid passing of two bills
Henry De Sylva
Veteran goes back to school at 73 years old