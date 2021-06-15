Advertisement

Students selected as winners for logo design contest

Ana Villarreal and Vanessa Vidaurri win Region 16 logo design contest
Ana Villarreal and Vanessa Vidaurri win Region 16 logo design contest
By Justin Reyes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of LISD students are selected as top winners for a logo contest.

Vidal M Trevino school OF Communication students Ana Villarreal and Vanessa Vidaurri participated in the Region 16 logo design contest for the Texas Council on Parent and Family Engagement.

Both of their designs were selected as the top two winners and will be going on to the State Level Competition.

Ana Villarreal, a 12th-grade student received first place and Vanessa Vidaurri got second.

Congratulations to both of the students on a job well done!

