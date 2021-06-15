Treat Dad for Father’s Day at Red Lobster

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re wondering what to do for Dad this weekend, Red Lobster has some options for him to enjoy.

While we never had seafood for breakfast, we made an exception this morning to show what’s new on the Red Lobster menu.

The new menu has 15 items all under $20.

Red Lobster of Laredo is also holding a gift card promotion.

For every $50 you spend on gift cards, you will receive a $10 off coupon for a future visit in July or August.

Check out the signature “Feast for a King” option for the seafood way of saying, ‘I love you’ to Dad.

Red Lobster can be found at 5315 San Dario Avenue which is in front of Mall Del Norte.

They can be reached at (956) 791-5667.

