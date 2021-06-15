Two U.S. Soldiers charged with human smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two Fort Hood Soldiers are on trial on allegations that they attempted to smuggling two undocumented immigrants into San Antonio.

Both Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20, and Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18 are set to appear in federal court.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 13 Oppongagyare approached the Hebbronville checkpoint driving a Sedan while Saint-Joie was allegedly riding as a passenger.

Both men are soldiers in the U.S. Army and were both in uniform.

During primary inspection, Oppongagyare allegedly told agents they were traveling from Zapata to San Antonio.

When agents searched their vehicle, the found two Mexican Nationals in the trunk of the vehicle.

The complaint alleges they expected to receive an undetermined amount of money to pick up the individuals in McAllen and transport them to San Antonio.

They were allegedly told to wear their U.S. Army uniforms in order to avoid questioning from authorities.

If convicted, they face up to ten years in prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.

