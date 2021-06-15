Advertisement

UISD opens registration portal for next school year

By Ariel Gomez
Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is encouraging parents to register their children through the district’s online portal.

The portal has been open since May and it is the only form of registration.

The new school year starts on August 16, but the district needs a headcount to start making schedules.

“We just want to encourage parents, it is not going to be online,” said Carmen Davila. “Everything is going to be face-to-face. For some parents who perhaps haven’t registered their child due to uncertainty, we do recommend that they start doing it now, especially if you’re in middle and high school because, depending on your registration, their school schedules are being made.”

Registration through the portal is for both new and returning students to UISD.

