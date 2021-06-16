7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Desert air has retreated to our west. Temperatures will be close to the average for this time of the year through Friday. I will watch the radars just in case an isolated shower pops up in our marginally moist airmass with the late afternoon sea breeze Wednesday and Thursday late afternoons. Most locations will remain dry. As a disturbance in the southern gulf becomes more organized and moves north, east of the south Texas coast on Friday, desert air will move into south Texas this weekend and early next week with very hot temperatures.

I’m expecting mostly clear tonight, low in the low to mid 70′s. Partly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday with just a slight chance of an isolated shower with the sea breeze, highs in the upper 90′s. partly cloudy Friday, highs around 100. Sunny and becoming quite hot Saturday through Tuesday, highs well above 100, close to 110 on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.