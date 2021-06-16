LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Believe it or not, 98 degrees is not the hardest thing we’ll ever have to endure...

On Wednesday we’ll start out warm in the mid-70s and see a high of 98 by the afternoon hours.

Things are only going to get hotter as we head into the weekend, but we could see some chances of rain.

On Thursday we’ll hit a high of 99 degrees with hot and sunny conditions.

Things will stay about the same for Friday but we are expecting a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will persist throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, expect a high of 101 and that humidity will carry on into Sunday as we anticipate a 105 degrees and then 107 on Monday.

Overall it’s going to be a very hot Father’s Day as we prepare to start the official summer season in the mid-hundreds.

