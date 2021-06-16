Champion Care giving out toolbox for Father’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You’re always a champion at Champion Care and rightfully so.

Champion Care is giving our viewers the chance to celebrate dad with some cool prizes! Joining us this morning was Jose R. Jatib, the alternate administrator for Champion Care.

This month, Champion Care is celebrating their 26th anniversary by giving away a gift basket for our Father’s Day Giveaway.

As a home health service provider in Laredo, Champion Care has taken care of many dads throughout the years.

Champion Care talked to us about a special toolbox they put together for all of dad’s special projects. The basket is equipped with flashlights, tools, tapes, and everything in between.

Viewers can head on over to our website and click submit photos. Once they are there, they can click on the celebrating dad icon to submit a photo of them and their father.

One lucky winner will have a chance to be entered into a drawing to win some free gifts just for their dad on their big day.

We will announce the winners this Friday morning. Good luck to you!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.