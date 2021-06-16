City to select this year’s Youth Council

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of high school students will get the chance to get some experience of what it’s like to work for our local government.

On Wednesday morning, the City of Laredo, Mayor Pete Saenz, and Council members will hold a press conference to announce which students will be selected for this year’s Youth Council.

A group of 17 incoming juniors and seniors will get a firsthand and in-depth look at what it is like to work with city leaders across different departments and elected officials.

The event will take place at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall Chambers.

