Congressman to discuss border issues during converstation with Cuellar

File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our Congress member will hold a conversation with Cuellar on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the evolving situation at the southern border.

During a virtual press conference this afternoon, Congressman Henry Cuellar will provide updates on the non-essential travel ban, Governor Abbott’s plan to build a border wall, and the redistribution of border wall funds from the previous administration’s plans to create a barrier along the Texas-Mexico Border.

That conference will take place at three Wednesday afternoon and we will bring you the update on our later newscasts.

