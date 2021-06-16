Congressman to discuss border issues during converstation with Cuellar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our Congress member will hold a conversation with Cuellar on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the evolving situation at the southern border.

During a virtual press conference this afternoon, Congressman Henry Cuellar will provide updates on the non-essential travel ban, Governor Abbott’s plan to build a border wall, and the redistribution of border wall funds from the previous administration’s plans to create a barrier along the Texas-Mexico Border.

That conference will take place at three Wednesday afternoon and we will bring you the update on our later newscasts.

