Cuellar requests VP Harris to visit southern border

Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the migration influx continues along the border, Representative Henry Cuellar has formally invited Vice President Kamala Harris to the epicenter of this humanitarian crisis.

Cuellar provided a copy to KGNS of the letter he sent to Harris.

In it, Congressman Cuellar pleas with Harris to join him and other Members of Congress for a visit to the Southern Border.

He mentions in the letter “the rapid rise in the number of migrants arriving at the Southern Border has placed severe burdens” on the communities.

Cuellar says the situation on the border will “only worsen, as more migrants are expected to arrive.”

He asks for the administration to take a proactive approach to create a sustainable system of humanitarian aid.

No word yet if the Vice President Harris has responded to Cuellar’s request.

You can find his letter to the vice president below:

Letter from Henry Cuellar
Letter from Henry Cuellar(KGNS)

