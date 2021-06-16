Advertisement

DPS seizes over $100K during traffic stop

Authorities seize over $100K in cash
Authorities seize over $100K in cash(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop on a South Texas highway leads to the discovery of over a hundred thousand dollars in cash.

The incident happened on June 11th just after 7 p.m. when DPS Troopers conducted a traffic stop on a Gray Toyota passenger car in Hidalgo County.

A canine unit was called to the scene and alerted troopers about an anomaly inside the car.

Authorities searched the car and found a brown cardboard box containing $147,490 in cash.

The money originated from Houston and was en route to McAllen.

DPS arrested 29-year-old Yeliena Pedroso and charged her with money laundering.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
LPD: Accident reported
Police investigating shooting in downtown Austin
Second arrest made in connection to Austin Shooting

Latest News

Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week
Pet of the week: Venus
Cocaine bust
San Antonio resident indicted on drug smuggling charges
(Photo Source: Girl Scouts)
Millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scouts cookies remain