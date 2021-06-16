Former ERCOT exec speaks out amid passing of two bills

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Remember the February winter storm disaster in Texas? It hasn’t been forgotten.

The Texas state legislature passed two senate bills relating to the forced power outages from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the devastating impacts the outages had.

Senate Bill 2, which was passed last week, reduces the number of seats on ERCOT’s board of directors from 16 to 11, and a selection committee will appoint the board members.

Senate Bill 3 requires power generators and transmission lines to be upgraded to handle extreme weather better.

ERCOT will also conduct inspections of facilities.

The goal was to provide more oversight and accountability to ERCOT.

A former ERCOT executive says this allows for more reliability of electric generation and transmission.

”It’s a huge step in the right direction in my mind as a former ERCOT employee where we could never enforce any provisions like that, so it’s a really big step I think in the right direction,” said Ray Giuliani.

He says the next step is to address renewable energy.

ERCOT has since issued two conservation alerts, asking residents to reduce their electricity usage.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.