Former President Trump to visit U.S.-Mexico border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will be visiting the Texas-Mexico border later this month.

Trump released a statement Tuesday evening saying Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited him.

The former president continued to blast the Biden administration’s response to the border situation calling it, “An unmitigated disaster zone.”

The visit is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.