Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department prepares for hurricane season

By Ariel Gomez
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is planning ahead in the event of a natural disaster.

The annual Hurricane Preparedness Meeting took place on Wednesday to go over evacuation plans.

Attendees went over allocating resources in times of disaster.

Because of its location, Laredo could possibly be a landing spot for evacuees in the region.

“Laredo is kind of at the center of these areas,” said Ricardo Oliva. “Corpus Christi, the Valley, if they were to evacuate, Laredo would be a very possible spot for them to stop in, so we went over shelter locations and what else we need to set up a shelter.”

They also went over how to give out essential supplies like blankets, food, and other resources people need to leave behind in times of emergencies.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
Veronica Castilla
One Laredoan goes In The Heights
LPD: Accident reported

Latest News

Congressman Henry Cuellar
Cuellar requests VP Harris to visit southern border
Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week
Pet of the week: Venus