Laredo Fire Department prepares for hurricane season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is planning ahead in the event of a natural disaster.

The annual Hurricane Preparedness Meeting took place on Wednesday to go over evacuation plans.

Attendees went over allocating resources in times of disaster.

Because of its location, Laredo could possibly be a landing spot for evacuees in the region.

“Laredo is kind of at the center of these areas,” said Ricardo Oliva. “Corpus Christi, the Valley, if they were to evacuate, Laredo would be a very possible spot for them to stop in, so we went over shelter locations and what else we need to set up a shelter.”

They also went over how to give out essential supplies like blankets, food, and other resources people need to leave behind in times of emergencies.

