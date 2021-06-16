Man on trial for drug smuggling found not guilty

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man accused of drug smuggling is found not guilty.

Antonio Miguel Arechar had been on trial for multiple counts of conspiracy to import several pounds of meth, heroin, and tramadol his attorney, Oscar Pena says his client’s business was to transport goods across the border on a regular basis.

He says this made him a target for drug smugglers.

Jurors deliberated for two and a half hours and came back with a not guilty verdict.

