Man wanted in connection to Monday’s murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department has formally charged Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez Ruiz with murder; however, he is still at large.

Authorities have identified Rodriguez Ruiz as the man responsible for the killing of Juan Camilo Cortinas.

The incident happened on Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m. at an adult entertainment business at Laredo’s City Limits.

Police are asking for the community’s help in providing any information related to the case.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says their main focus is locating Ruiz.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.