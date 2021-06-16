Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to Monday’s murder

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department has formally charged Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez Ruiz with murder; however, he is still at large.

Authorities have identified Rodriguez Ruiz as the man responsible for the killing of Juan Camilo Cortinas.

The incident happened on Monday morning at around 1:30 a.m. at an adult entertainment business at Laredo’s City Limits.

Police are asking for the community’s help in providing any information related to the case.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says their main focus is locating Ruiz.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
LPD: Accident reported
Police investigating shooting in downtown Austin
Second arrest made in connection to Austin Shooting

Latest News

Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week
Pet of the week: Venus
Cocaine bust
San Antonio resident indicted on drug smuggling charges
(Photo Source: Girl Scouts)
Millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scouts cookies remain