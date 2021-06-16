Advertisement

Message in a bottle travels across the Atlantic

By WCVB Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A message in a bottle that was sent from Rhode Island a few years ago has been found more than 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The person who found the bottle off the mainland of Portugal said he hopes to track down the person who wrote the message.

“Last Friday I was spearfishing, and I found the bottle,” Christian Santos said. “I got it, went out and I opened it, and there was this paper in it and I brought it home.”

The message in the bottle read: “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and I’m visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The message also included an email address.

“I read it and then I showed it to my mom,” Santos said.

Santos used to live in Boston. Ten years ago, he and his family moved to Portugal.

After finding the bottle, he now has a message for the sender.

“I would like to tell them I found it, where it was and what I was doing, and we’re going to be friends for life,” Santos said.

It is estimated that the note was written around Thanksgiving of 2018.

Santos, along with WCVB, have tried contacting the person who wrote the message, but have had no luck so far.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
LPD: Accident reported
Police investigating shooting in downtown Austin
Second arrest made in connection to Austin Shooting

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by members after signing a bill to create the...
Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin set ‘consultations’ on updating nuclear pact.
FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the...
Capitol rioter used charity to promote violence, feds say
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin offers baseless claim on cyberattacks