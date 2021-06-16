Advertisement

Millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scouts cookies remain

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus is the main culprit eating into sales.

Around 12 million boxes remain with the two bakers that supply troops.

They are working with the Girl Scouts to sell or donate cookies to places like food banks and the military.

The bakers can’t sell directly to grocers because that might diminish the importance of the annual cookie sales.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
LPD: Accident reported
Police investigating shooting in downtown Austin
Second arrest made in connection to Austin Shooting

Latest News

Sarah Olson speaks to media
Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week
Pet of the week: Venus
Cocaine bust
San Antonio resident indicted on drug smuggling charges