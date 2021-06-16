Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead

Houston, TX. (KGNS) - Two weeks after a five-year-old’s body was found in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, the boy’s mother is now speaking out.

Samuel Olson’s body was found in a motel roughly two hours northeast of Houston two weeks ago, days after he was reported missing.

The medical examiner says the manner of death was a homicide.

According to court documents, authorities found Theresa Balboa at the motel, the girlfriend of the boy’s father.

She’s charged with tampering with evidence, and she is the only person charged in the case.

Sarah says she last spent time with her son at his birthday party in May of last year when she told him she loved him and that everything would be okay.

Sarah Olson says, “Sam was obsessed with Toy Story ever since he was a baby. He just loved Toy Story and Buzz and Woody, you know those two were his favorite but he loved all of them.”It’s hard. Just taking it day by day. Nobody ever expects something like this.”

Samuel’s parents had been involved in a custody battle over the boy after filing for divorce in January 2020.

