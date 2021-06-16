Advertisement

Mother speaks for first time since five-year-old was found dead

Sarah Olson speaks to media
Sarah Olson speaks to media(KPRC)
By Justin Reyes
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston, TX. (KGNS) - Two weeks after a five-year-old’s body was found in a motel room in Jasper, Texas, the boy’s mother is now speaking out.

Samuel Olson’s body was found in a motel roughly two hours northeast of Houston two weeks ago, days after he was reported missing.

The medical examiner says the manner of death was a homicide.

According to court documents, authorities found Theresa Balboa at the motel, the girlfriend of the boy’s father.

She’s charged with tampering with evidence, and she is the only person charged in the case.

Sarah says she last spent time with her son at his birthday party in May of last year when she told him she loved him and that everything would be okay.

Sarah Olson says, “Sam was obsessed with Toy Story ever since he was a baby. He just loved Toy Story and Buzz and Woody, you know those two were his favorite but he loved all of them.”It’s hard. Just taking it day by day. Nobody ever expects something like this.”

Samuel’s parents had been involved in a custody battle over the boy after filing for divorce in January 2020.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
Local softball coach memorialized after passing away
42-year-old Nora Alicia Dimas
Woman wanted for tampering with government records arrested
Rodolfo Angel Tienda Jr.
Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child arrested
LPD: Accident reported
Police investigating shooting in downtown Austin
Second arrest made in connection to Austin Shooting

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week: Venus
Pet of the Week
Pet of the week: Venus
Cocaine bust
San Antonio resident indicted on drug smuggling charges
(Photo Source: Girl Scouts)
Millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scouts cookies remain