One Laredoan goes In The Heights

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We talked about a popular musical yesterday and apparently a fellow Laredoan was In The Heights!

According to the social media webcast, Good News Laredo, Veronica Castilla is making Laredo dance with joy as she made an appearance on the big screen.

Castilla was featured as one of the dancers in the new blockbuster movie ‘In The Heights’.

She even took a picture with lead actor Anthony Ramos on set.

Now according to her Facebook page she said it was an honor and a pleasure to work with an amazing talented choreographers, dancers, and actors.

Congrats to Ms. Castilla for making Laredo proud!

