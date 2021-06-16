Pet of the week: Venus

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Venus is not just the name of a planet or a tennis, player, it’s also the name of this week’s Pet of the Week.

The Laredo Animal Protective Society is searching for a loving family to take Venus home!

She was surrendered by her owner after they could no longer take care of her.

Venus is an alpha dog and is very picky about which pet she likes, but rest assured, she has plenty of love to give!

She is well-behaved indoors and loves to play in the water.

If you would like to adopt Venus you can call LAPS at (956) 724-8364.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.